Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Bluberi is excited to announce its participation in the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024, showcasing our theme, "This Show is For You." Join us at Booth #3359 on October 8-10, 2024, where the company will unveil dynamic expansions to our Beacon hardware line, including Beacon+ and the Beacon Lighthouse, along with new games, such as Timber Jack Going Wilder, Pirates Lock, Honey Bomb, Jackpot Shot, Raging Red, and Atomic Duck.

Bluberi has made significant progress to the company's long-term growth ambitions in 2024 by securing financing for enterprise expansion, opening of new buildings in Drummondville and Las Vegas, opening a new studio in Austin, and further expansion of gaming operations to key US and Canadian gaming jurisdictions. G2E will showcase how Bluberi plans to continue company growth and market support.

Andrew Burke, CEO of Bluberi, stated, "G2E is our industry's Super Bowl and Bluberi's goal is for our business partners to leave the booth feeling certain about investing in our current and future product portfolio. I'm excited about everything we have planned for the show and I'm confident that when we execute, our customers will walk away feeling equally confident partnering with Bluberi."

Debuting at G2E will be the Beacon+, a new, for-sale gaming machine that features 360o of floor-to-candle lighting, service-friendly hardware design, and player-tested comfort. Also premiering is the Beacon+ Lighthouse, an innovative, four game pod configuration. This new banking solution features a unique, reflective sign that takes advantage of the Beacon+ lighting supported by advanced sound technology.

"Our hardware sets the foundation for our success and serves as the vessel for delivering compelling content to players," commented Mike Brennan, Bluberi Chief Product Officer. "We've invested over 400 hours in research and development to design hardware features that our customers feel are important to them and their players. The development team paid meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that the Beacon product line is using state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology."

The Beacon+ launch package features the return of fan-favorite Timber Jack and the mechanic mashup, Jackpot Shot, highlights of Bluberi's 16 game G2E lineup. Atomic Duck, and themes from two new Bluberi content sources, Raging Red and Dancing Pots, round out the early Beacon+ roadmap.

"By expanding to 6 independent content streams, we can support our growth plans while maintaining our quality over quantity approach to development", said Brennan. "The studios will each contribute their unique approach to design, diversifying the product offering while increasing game output."

Pirates Lock premieres on the Beacon+ Lighthouse hardware, continuing the evolution of Bluberi's successful Lock family of games. The Beacon Elite features the ready-for-market Honey Bomb and the debut of Shoot for the Loot

Casey Whalen, Chief Commercial Officer, expressed, "2024 has been an extraordinary year for Bluberi from financial growth to product development, to our continued expansion into new gaming territories. Our team has been working extremely hard to deliver high quality products that resonate with our customers and the players. I'm excited to be able to showcase our achievements at G2E this year."

Bluberi's new school approach and full product offering come together with an engaging customer journey at G2E. Casino operators will learn more about Bluberi's approach to game design in comfortable pod demonstrations, a G2E first. Custom beverages, an interactive scavenger hunt, and monstrous customer activation round out the booth experience.

All G2E 2024 attendees are invited to join Bluberi in booth #3359 to enjoy Bluberi's new approach to product tours and its playful hospitality.

##

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225860

SOURCE: Bluberi