London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Revolutionary new bottled water product KURE Oxygen Water is now certified with the Informed Sport programme. Informed Sport certification is a global quality assurance program for sports supplements and nutritional products designed for elite athletes and provides the highest level of quality assurance by testing every batch for substances banned in sport.

KURE is the culmination of a lengthy scientific research program and represents a major innovation to bottled water. Using its patented technology developed right here in the UK, and achieved something that until now has been considered impossible.

KURE infuses high quality spring water with stabilised Oxygen, a cutting-edge breakthrough that allows KURE to deliver more Oxygen to the body simply by drinking it.

"The role of Oxygen in turbocharging athletic performance is well understood; and KURE is proven to contain 10x more Oxygen than any other bottled water," said KURE Chief Product Officer Andrew Blow.

"Better yet, KURE represents the pinnacle of purity - with zero chemicals or additives, it's water in its purest form."

Developed in 2008, Informed Sport is a global banned substance testing program designed to provide elite athletes with the assurance that the supplements they're using are tested to the highest of standards.



All certified products are tested for more than 285 substances banned in sport using ISO/IEC 17025 accredited methods, the standard within the supplement industry.

"Achieving certification with Informed Sport showcases a brand's dedication to providing a high-quality product for their customers," said INFORMED's Head of Global Business Development, Paul Klinger.



"When an athlete sees the Informed Sport logo on KURE packaging, they can be assured every single batch has been tested and has undergone our robust certification process. Along with banned substance testing, we also perform a manufacturing assessment and raw material check to further minimize the risk of banned substance contamination."

About KURE

KURE Oxygen Water is a functional still water beverage designed for everyday use. A unique fusion of natural spring water and Oxygen, KURE not only hydrates but oxygenates delivering the boost of vitality needed throughout the day. Our bottle* is made from 100% Prevented Ocean Plastic collected from coastlines most at risk of ocean plastic pollution.

*Excluding cap and label.

About INFORMED

The INFORMED brands are global quality assurance and certification programs designed for the sports and dietary supplement industry. The programs including Informed Sport, Informed Choice, Informed Protein, Informed Manufacturer, and Informed Ingredient are members of LGC ASSURE - which brings together four of LGC's leading brands to provide a connected series of supply chain assurance solutions.

For more information on these programs visit www.wetestyoutrust.com.

