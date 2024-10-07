Anzeige
07.10.2024
International Energy and Environment LLC: International Energy & Environment Announces Plan To Market New "Solar Plus" Technology That Doubles Current Electrical Output

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / International Energy & Environment, LLC ("IEE") of El Paso, Texas, announced today that it has a breakthrough technology that will more than double the existing output of solar technologies working 24 hours a day and without the need for battery storage systems, according to Austin Marshall, who will be the Chairman and CEO of IEE's operating subsidiary to be headquartered in Nevada.

"This breakthrough system should take over more than 50% of new solar technology business in the Americas over the next five years," said Mr. Marshall. During extensive European tests, the concept at the core of this new technology achieved this renewable energy economics breakthrough. The company will provide the details of its product line and its plan to market its solar technology and related systems throughout the Americas on its website, which will debut on November 15, 2024. Neither IEE nor any of its spinoff companies intend to trade publicly. All future funding will be through known private sources, partners, and the Chairman's senior funding contacts.

IEE's first project will supply "low-cost" electricity to a massive Lithium and EV Battery production complex in the western United States that plans to produce a minimum of 250,000 metric tons of 99+% grade Lithium Hydroxide from an enormous brine deposit that could supply the United States market starting in 2026. According to Mr. Marshall, the reserve estimate of lithium and other strategic metals is over one hundred years. At the lithium project's owners' request, IEE will supply "low-cost" electricity to the county where it is located and deliver "free" clean water to the surrounding farming community.

According to Mr. Marshall, IEE's solar subsidiary intends to use a "low-cost," socially beneficial model when dealing with communities in the Americas, including offering profit sharing to reduce or eliminate community debt and provide expanded social services, as more than half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

IEE plans to use the system on major roads and highway systems, which will open EV Auto "filling stations" across the Americas to significantly reduce consumer and trucking business expenses. Likewise, IEE is currently in discussions to incorporate its systems into modular home construction across the United States, which should substantially enhance our nation's ability to deal with the current housing shortage, particularly in areas that do not have electricity infrastructure. Finally, the technology will dramatically further the production of green hydrogen and ammonia, sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels. It will also considerably impact numerous applications, enabling them to go green with zero emissions: enhanced oil recovery, oil refining, industry process heat, sustainable food production and processing, data (server farms have become a significant consumer of electricity), cryptocurrency mining, and district cooling and heating.

Many major mining companies have set a target to reach net zero emissions in the coming decades and will look to reduce reliance on diesel fuels in coming years.

"Our product line will end the mining industry's dependence on diesel fuel and permit them to reach net zero emissions far sooner than currently forecasted," said Mr. Marshall, who has advanced degrees in mining, environmental engineering, and jurisprudence.

For further information before November 15, 2024, call IEE at (915) 233-3007, Subscribe for Updates at internationalenergyandenvironment.com, or email at austinmarshall@internationalenergyandenvironment.com.

