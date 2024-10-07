Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - SkyChain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT.H) (the "Company") advises that the Company has received confirmation and acceptance by the Small Minority Dissidents (as defined in the Company's news release dated September 16, 2024) that the October 10, 2024 meeting improperly called by them has been cancelled. The annual and general special meeting of the shareholders, announced by the Company on September 16, 2024 and scheduled on November 7, 2024, is the only valid meeting and will proceed as planned.

The October 10, 2024 meeting unilaterally set by the Small Minority Dissidents was invalid from the start and destined not to proceed. It is unfortunate they put the Company through the unnecessary cost and expense, especially when the sole consequence is to confuse shareholders.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver based company providing crypto/data centre and NFT and valued added services. To learn more, visit skychaintechnologiesinc.com .

