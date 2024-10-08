South Beach Group Hotels Offers $75 Hurricane Rate for Tampa Residents Evacuating From Hurricane Milton

In response to the evacuation orders for Hurricane Milton heading toward the Tampa area, South Beach Group Hotels is extending a helping hand to those in need. Effective immediately, all 16 of our hotels offer a special $75 per night rate for evacuees.
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / We understand how difficult and uncertain this time is for Tampa residents, and we are committed to providing a safe and comfortable haven for individuals, families, and their pets. As part of this offer, we have waived our resort fees and offer highly flexible cancellation policies to accommodate any last-minute changes due to the evolving situation.
Tradewinds Apartment Hotel, Miami Beach, FL
Key Details:
$75 per night for all evacuees from Hurricane Milton.
No resort fees.
Flexible cancellation policy to adapt to changing needs.
All pets are welcome regardless of size and without a pet fee at any of our 16 hotels.
To learn more about our properties or to make a reservation, visit South Beach Group Hotels or contact our reservations team at bookings@southbeachgroup.com
About South Beach Group Hotels
South Beach Group Hotels is a leading hospitality company with 16 boutique properties across Miami Beach. Known for our commitment to customer care, we offer stylish, affordable accommodations paired with exceptional service.
Contact Information
Veronika Volovik
Director of Digital Marketing
veronika.volovik@southbeachgroup.com
Tracy McFarlane
Writer, South Beach Group
tracy.mcfarlane@southbeachgroup.com
SOURCE: South Beach Group
View the original press release on newswire.com.