South Beach Group Hotels Offers $75 Hurricane Rate for Tampa Residents Evacuating From Hurricane Milton

In response to the evacuation orders for Hurricane Milton heading toward the Tampa area, South Beach Group Hotels is extending a helping hand to those in need. Effective immediately, all 16 of our hotels offer a special $75 per night rate for evacuees.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / We understand how difficult and uncertain this time is for Tampa residents, and we are committed to providing a safe and comfortable haven for individuals, families, and their pets. As part of this offer, we have waived our resort fees and offer highly flexible cancellation policies to accommodate any last-minute changes due to the evolving situation.

Tradewinds Apartment Hotel

Tradewinds Apartment Hotel, Miami Beach, FL





Key Details:

$75 per night for all evacuees from Hurricane Milton.

No resort fees.

Flexible cancellation policy to adapt to changing needs.

All pets are welcome regardless of size and without a pet fee at any of our 16 hotels.

To learn more about our properties or to make a reservation, visit South Beach Group Hotels or contact our reservations team at bookings@southbeachgroup.com

About South Beach Group Hotels

South Beach Group Hotels is a leading hospitality company with 16 boutique properties across Miami Beach. Known for our commitment to customer care, we offer stylish, affordable accommodations paired with exceptional service.

Contact Information

Veronika Volovik

Director of Digital Marketing

veronika.volovik@southbeachgroup.com

Tracy McFarlane

Writer, South Beach Group

tracy.mcfarlane@southbeachgroup.com

SOURCE: South Beach Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.