Syteca, formerly Ekran System, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming it-sa Expo&Congress 2024, taking place in Nuremberg, Germany from October 22-24, 2024. Syteca will unveil its enhanced cybersecurity platform, featuring new capabilities aimed at strengthening internal perimeter security.

Event Details:

About it-sa Expo&Congress: it-sa Expo&Congress is Europe's premier trade fair for cybersecurity professionals, providing a platform for IT security experts and decision-makers from various industries to explore the latest innovations in security technologies. Since 2009, the event has been a hub for sharing knowledge and discovering cutting-edge solutions for critical infrastructure defense, cloud and mobile security, data protection, and industrial security.

Syteca at it-sa Expo&Congress 2024 At this year's event, Syteca will showcase its advanced cybersecurity solutions, including:

Privileged Access Management (PAM): Helping organizations implement the principle of least privilege by managing access to critical systems.

User Activity Monitoring (UAM): Offering real-time visibility into user actions, ensuring immediate responses to suspicious activity.

: Offering real-time visibility into user actions, ensuring immediate responses to suspicious activity. Workforce Password Management (WPM): Optimizing employee password security with time-based access restrictions and one-time passwords.

As part of our participation, Syteca will host a speaker session titled "Addressing NIS2 and DORA Requirements with PAM" on October 22, 2024, at Forum 6-B. Join us to learn how PAM solutions can help meet critical compliance requirements.

Meet the Syteca Team: Key members of Syteca's leadership team will be present at the booth to discuss our platform and answer questions:

Oleg Shomonko, Chief Executive Officer

Ani Khachatryan, Chief Technology Officer

Yevhen Zhurer, Head of Business Development

Elena Gamasenko, Chief Marketing Officer

We also invite attendees to visit our booth for a coffee break, exclusive gifts, and an evening reception featuring craft beer and snacks. Schedule a meeting ahead!

About Syteca: Syteca, formerly known as Ekran System, delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform focused on internal perimeter protection. Trusted by organizations like Visa, Samsung, Panasonic, and UPS, Syteca has been recognized in Gartner's 2023 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions and NIST Special Publication 1800-18. The platform's modular structure provides robust solutions in privileged access management, user activity monitoring, and password management.

