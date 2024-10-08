Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2024 01:10 Uhr
2ONE LABS INC.: 2ONE Labs and Performance Plus Marketing, sellers of 2ONE Nicotine Pouches, Allege Fraud and Seek Damages in 'Zone' Trademark Infringement Case Against Imperial Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a case alleging fraud by one of the world's largest multinational tobacco companies, 2ONE Labs and Performance Plus Marketing have filed both a trademark infringement lawsuit and a preliminary injunction against Imperial Brand subsidiaries Zone nicotine pouch mark.

The suit alleges that Imperial's Zone products infringe the 2ONE® tobacco-free nicotine pouch brand and that the infringement is willful. In addition to seeking an award for damages, 2ONE® is also seeking cancellation of Imperial's Zone mark.

The 2ONE® brand has been continuously marketed and sold to adult consumers through thousands of convenience chain and independent grocery and smoke shop stores across the USA for the last five years. Despite this, in 2024 Imperial Brands launched a line of products under the confusingly similar "Zone" brand name,

The suit alleges Imperial Brands made false statements by claiming a significantly earlier use of their mark in commerce than had occurred. The suit further alleges the false statements allowed Zone to be granted a fraudulent mark.

"We have experienced numerous instances of consumer confusion since Imperial launched its Zone brand in 2024 and we intend to vigorously fight this type of blatant infringement, no matter how big the corporate bully," said 2ONE Labs founder and partner Vincent Schuman.

The plaintiffs seek cancellation of the defendants' mark, plus all profits and punitive damages. The case (number 2:24-cv-08124) is before the US District Court for the Central District of California, and is styled 2ONE Labs, Inc., and Performance Plus Marketing, Inc. vs. ITG Brands, LLC and Imperial Tobacco Limited.

About 2ONE Labs: Founded by the pioneers of TFN® synthetic nicotine in the USA, 2ONE labs has been a key innovator in offering adult consumers high quality nicotine pouches.

Media Inquiries: press@21pouches.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
