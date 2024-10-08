Anzeige
08.10.2024
Globally Renowned MarTech Platform, Netcore Cloud Announces Strategic Partnership with Tall Bob Collaboration to enhance Customer Engagement capabilities for customers in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a leading customer experience and engagement platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tall Bob, a premier SMS service provider headquartered in Australia with direct connections to the Mobile Network Operators. This collaboration introduces a newly developed SMS plugin specifically designed to empower Australian businesses with advanced SMS marketing capabilities integrated seamlessly into Netcore Cloud's omnichannel marketing platform.

Netcore Logo

The partnership with Tall Bob aligns with Netcore Cloud's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Australian and New Zealand MarTech ecosystem. By integrating local SMS services through Tall Bob, Netcore Cloud enhances its commitment to providing region-specific solutions that enable personalized, real-time communication. This partnership reflects Netcore's dedication to driving customer engagement by offering tailored marketing solutions that meet the unique needs of Australian and New Zealand businesses.

The newly developed SMS plugin simplifies SMS integration into customer engagement strategies, enabling businesses to connect with their customers through personalized, scalable SMS campaigns. Key features of the plugin include:

  • Easy integration: A user-friendly setup process allows businesses to quickly incorporate SMS into their existing marketing strategies.
  • Real-time analytics: The plugin provides robust tracking and analytics to measure the performance of SMS campaigns in real time, helping businesses optimize their marketing efforts.
  • Compliance with local regulations: Ensuring adherence to Australian SMS marketing regulations, the plugin provides businesses a secure and compliant solution.
  • Scalability: Designed to support campaigns of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises, enabling broad market reach.
  • Accessibility: Tall Bob's service layer provides customers with a deep understanding of best practice marketing campaigns, automation, segmentations and message design, resulting in better customer experiences and revenue growth for Netcore and Tall Bob's clients.

Ari Berman - Co-Founder and Commercial Director, Tall Bob said, "This partnership brings together Tall Bob's local SMS expertise and Netcore Cloud's global MarTech innovations, providing Australian businesses with a powerful, integrated solution to boost customer engagement and improve marketing performance. I am excited to witness how our collaboration not only simplifies SMS integration but also opens the door to a more holistic approach to communication, enabling brands in Australia and New Zealand to build stronger relationships with their customers."

Adding to this, Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Cloud said, "Our shared vision is to enable Australian businesses to harness the full potential of real-time, personalized communication, elevating their marketing strategies to new heights. By combining forces, Netcore Cloud and Tall Bob are positioned to lead the way in delivering innovative, data-driven marketing solutions that empower businesses to connect with their customers like never before."

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/3884930/Netcore_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globally-renowned-martech-platform-netcore-cloud-announces-strategic-partnership-with-tall-bob-collaboration-to-enhance-customer-engagement-capabilities-for-customers-in-australia-and-new-zealand-302268654.html

