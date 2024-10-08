Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 02:06 Uhr
Exnova Enters Asia: A Hype International Trading Platform Welcomes Investors From Asian Countries

CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exnova, the international trading platform, has expanded its services to the Asian markets. A roaring brand brings a fresh approach to online trading, inviting the traders of Asia to join a global community and try some market-unique features.

Exnova.com

Exnova's Features

Exnova is designed to make trading accessible for everyone through a versatile trading experience with a low barrier to entry. Here's what makes Exnova stand out:

Independent trading platform

Unlike many brokers relying on MT4/MT5, Exnova offers a proprietary platform with features like:

  • Customizable charts with up to 9 charts open simultaneously
  • Over 250 tradable assets, including various Options, stocks, Forex pairs, commodities, indices, and ETFs
  • 100+ technical indicators and configurable widgets
  • 24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email
  • In-built news feed and financial calendars

Low minimum deposit

Exnova sets the investment threshold remarkably low - at as little as $10. A minimum deal size is just $1, making it accessible to a wide range of traders.

Gamified Trading Experience

Exnova's traderoom is a modern, engaging playground that feels more like a mobile game than a traditional trading software.

Professional Risk Management

Exnova offers various tools to help traders protect their funds, such as:

  • Stop-Loss
  • Take-Profit
  • Negative Balance protection
  • Trailing Stop
  • Free $10K demo account for practicing strategies

High-Risk, High-Reward Instruments

Exnova offers a variety of Options types:

  • Binary options with profitability up to 95%
  • Blitz options with 5-second expirations
  • Digital options with a whopping profit potential up to 900%

Mobile Traderoom

Traders can access the platform via web and Android devices, with plans to expand to iOS soon.

Interface in Asian Languages

Exnova's latest upgrade introduces localization in several Asian languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese. Now traders can navigate the platform in their native language, avoiding the hassle of third-party translators.

That said, Exnova's entry into the Asian market marks a significant milestone in the world of online trading. By joining Exnova, traders become part of an international community, gaining access to a wealth of resources, including educational videos, webinars, and live trading sessions with experienced mentors. This global network fosters a collaborative environment where traders can learn, grow, and succeed together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524706/Exnova.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exnova-enters-asia-a-hype-international-trading-platform-welcomes-investors-from-asian-countries-302269056.html

