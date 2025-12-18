Unframe AI: Enterprise AI Platform Unframe Launches International Offices, Expands Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth

New Tel Aviv and Berlin hubs position company to serve explosive enterprise customer demand while expanding product, partnerships, and sales capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025, the managed AI delivery platform for enterprises, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership team and global footprint as the company accelerates international growth. The strategic appointments include Avihu Yefet as Vice President of Product Solutions, Nir Fogel as Vice President of Product Growth, and Bill Cordero as Global Vice President of Partnerships.

Global Expansion: New Tel Aviv and Berlin Offices

To support its expanding customer and partner base, Unframe has opened a new office in Tel Aviv and Berlin, two growing hubs for AI innovation and enterprise adoption. These expansions reflect the company's strategic focus on assembling local teams that can support regional customers, accelerate implementations, and strengthen partner relationships.

Strengthening Product and Go-to-Market Leadership

As VP of Product Solutions, Avihu will oversee how Unframe's enterprise AI platform is implemented and scaled across enterprise environments, ensuring customers achieve rapid, measurable impact. Nir, in his role as VP of Product Growth, will drive long-term product strategy, adoption, and innovation as the company continues to expand its core platform capabilities.

Joining as Global Vice President of Partnerships, Bill will lead Unframe's global partner ecosystem, forging strategic alliances across industries, technology partners, resellers, and regional markets.

"Unframe's growth this year has been extraordinary, driven by enterprise urgency to adopt safe, adaptive AI," said Shay Levi, CEO and Co-Founder of Unframe. "Avihu, Nir, Bill, and Jacquelyn bring the experience and vision needed as we scale across new markets and deliver deeper value to customers worldwide."

These additions follow the earlier appointment of Jacquelyn Goldberg as Global Vice President of Sales, reinforcing Unframe's commitment to building a world-class commercial and product organization to meet rising global demand.

Hiring Across Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East

Unframe is actively recruiting across multiple functions as the company scales its product, engineering, solutions, and go-to-market teams. Dozens of open roles span Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East as Unframe continues to grow its distributed global organization.

"We are building a company where exceptional people can do the best work of their careers," said Larissa Schneider, COO and Co-Founder of Unframe. "Our momentum is a direct reflection of the talent we've brought together, and the talent we're still looking for."

