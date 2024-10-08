phData, Inc.: phData Recognized as dbt Labs' 2024 Global Services Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / phData, a premier provider of data and AI consulting services, has been honored as dbt Labs' 2024 Top Overall Services Partner for the second year in a row. This award recognizes phData's unmatched expertise and success in driving data transformation with dbt for joint clients.





Global Services 2024 Partner of the Year





"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from dbt Labs, especially back-to-back," said Ryan Bosshart, CEO of phData. "Our enthusiasm for dbt began early on, as its philosophy resonated with our engineering principles, helping our consultants and customers build more resilient data pipelines at scale. The partnership with dbt Labs has been pivotal to our continued success, and we're proud of the exceptional results we've delivered together."

phData's journey to becoming a top partner with dbt Labs has been driven by a combination of continuous learning, extensive training, and hands-on experience. Over the past year, phData has contributed significantly to the dbt community by creating educational resources, sharing insights through webinars, and helping clients adopt and scale dbt within their organizations. This commitment to both customer success and community engagement has cemented phData's leadership within the dbt partner ecosystem.

"I'd like to offer my congratulations to phData for being named dbt Labs' 2024 Top Overall Services Partner for the second year in a row," said Shawn Toldo, VP of Partnerships of dbt. "We're happy to have a partner as dedicated to customer success as phData, and we're incredibly fortunate to have them in our partner ecosystem. Their commitment to pushing boundaries and consistently delivering meaningful impact for our customers makes this recognition well deserved and truly special."

This award reflects phData's continued dedication to staying at the forefront of data innovation, offering world-class service to its clients, and maintaining a strong partnership with dbt Labs. phData's proven track record of success includes high-profile customer engagements across industries, showcasing their ability to solve complex data challenges using dbt's advanced capabilities.

Looking ahead, phData plans to deepen its partnership with dbt Labs, continue investing in its team's skills, and expand its offerings to meet the growing needs of its clients. By leveraging dbt to enable data transformations that are modular, testable, and scalable, phData will remain a leader in the data consulting space, driving transformative outcomes for its customers.

For more information on phData's services and its partnership with dbt Labs, visit phData.io.

About phData

phData is a leading data and AI consulting company specializing in AI and data applications, from conception to production, that drive real-world business value. Our global delivery team partners with the world's top brands to execute data initiatives in artificial intelligence, data engineering, applications, analytics, and managed services for cloud platforms.

About dbt Labs

dbt Labs is the open-source analytics engineering framework that enables data teams to transform raw data into actionable insights. With a growing community of users and a thriving ecosystem of partners, dbt Labs is shaping the future of analytics engineering.

Contact Information

Mitch Rudolph

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

marketing@phdata.io

(612) 213-2335

SOURCE: phData

View the original press release on newswire.com.