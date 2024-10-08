Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Churchwell Insurance Agency (CIA) is ecstatic to announce it is a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

CIA founder and principal, Chaz Churchwell, will discuss from the stage, "D&O Disfunction: How Insurers are Cheating you and Why it Will Cost You Millions". With much anticipation, At this exclusive summit, CIA is eager to connect with industry leaders, share actionable insights, and build relationships that will empower public companies to make well informed decisions to better navigate risk.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Churchwell Insurance Agency

Veteran owned, Churchwell Insurance Agency, is officed in Dallas, TX and Charlotte, NC with a reputation of providing tailored insurance solutions for public executives and organizations to navigate complex risks. Led by seasoned professionals with extensive expertise, the team offers comprehensive coverage options, including Directors and Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Cyber Liability, Intellectual Property Insurance, and more. They prioritize proactive risk management, collaborating to develop personalized strategies with a boutique approach. Churchwell Insurance Agency remains dedicated to safeguarding the interests and assets of their publicly traded clients.

