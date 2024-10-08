Alphabet's stock experienced fluctuations on the NASDAQ, with recent trading sessions showing both dips and gains. Despite short-term volatility, analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook, projecting an average price target of $202.29. This optimism is fueled by Alphabet's impressive 13.46% year-over-year revenue growth, totaling $84.64 billion in the latest quarter. The company continues to innovate, particularly in AI, with the recent launch of a German version of its Gemini AI system enhancing its competitive edge.

Waymo's Expansion Drives Investor Confidence

Alphabet's autonomous driving subsidiary, Waymo, has formed a strategic partnership with Hyundai to integrate the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle into its self-driving test fleet. This collaboration, complementing Waymo's existing alliance with Geely's Zeekr brand, has positively impacted Alphabet's stock performance. The announcement led to a 0.81% increase, with shares closing at $168.56. Waymo's growing presence in the autonomous vehicle market, evidenced by over 100,000 weekly driverless taxi rides across four U.S. cities, underscores Alphabet's commitment to future mobility solutions and its potential for continued market growth.

