HeyTutor Supports Idaho's $5 Million Boost in Literacy Funding Amid National Education Challenges

HeyTutor, a leading provider of personalized K-12 tutoring services, applauds Governor Brad Little's signing of Senate Bill 1069, which allocates an additional $5 million in ongoing funding to support literacy in Idaho's public schools. This investment is part of the Governor's KEEPING PROMISES initiative and brings the total increase in annual literacy support to nearly $78 million, more than a 500% increase in funding since he took office.

This critical investment comes at a time when educational outcomes nationwide are facing significant pressure. According to the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), Idaho's fourth-grade reading proficiency rate declined to 32%, the lowest in a decade.

"Governor Little's unwavering commitment to early literacy sets a powerful example for the nation," said Jennifer Sheffield, CEO of HeyTutor. "This significant investment not only reaffirms Idaho's dedication to its youngest learners, but also creates stronger educational outcomes across the board. At HeyTutor, we know firsthand the transformative power of early reading skills, and we are proud to support Idaho's bold efforts to give every child a strong foundation."

HeyTutor's intervention has been instrumental in hundreds of schools across the country, partnering with educators to deliver personalized academic support where it's needed most. Every year, schools enroll thousands of elementary school students who are behind grade level in reading into HeyTutor's programs. These evidence-based interventions have demonstrated remarkable impact, reducing the number of students behind grade level by over 50%.

HeyTutor has over a decade of experience in the tutoring space and has helped tens of thousands of students gain proficiency in ELA and Math. Having worked with educators across the country and aligning our curriculum to Idaho's state standards, we are confident in our ability to be a high-leverage resource for Idaho educators. We look forward to partnering with Idaho schools and educators as they implement this crucial investment.

