Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Power Leaves Corp. ("PLC"), a manufacturer of coca leaf extract and emerging leader in the food ingredients industry, is thrilled to announce its participation at this year's Flavorcon 2024 in Atlantic City, a premier conference hosted by Perfumer & Flavorist+. At the conference, PLC will introduce its breakthrough coca extract to global food and beverage (F&B) innovators, offering attendees the first opportunity in decades to secure direct access to a sustainable, high-quality coca extract supply chain since Coca-Cola first incorporated the ingredient into its products.

A Game-Changing Coca Ingredient

PLC has developed and established its own eco-friendly and ethically managed supply chain for coca derivatives, creating a new and sustainable source of coca extract that is now available to the global market. PLC's coca extract ingredients - its Coca X (Extract) and Coca E (Essence) products - deliver a range of versatile benefits across multiple product formats, making it a must-have for companies in the F&B, cosmetics, and nutraceutical sectors. PLC's coca extract offers enhanced flavor profiles, powerful antioxidant properties, and is rich in nutrients.

Exclusive Access to Coca Supply for Conference Participants

"We are thrilled to have Flavorcon 2024 attendees be among the first to secure access to our breakthrough coca extract supply chain, which has not been available at such scale since the early days of Coca-Cola's use of coca in its original and current day formulations," commented Pat McCutcheon, CEO, PLC.

"Global food and beverage manufacturers, boutique brands, and start-ups alike will be able to explore partnerships, secure coca extract supply, and integrate this new coca ingredient into their product development strategies. As the world's first company to offer this new source of coca extract, Power Leaves is poised to reshape the coca market for generations to come."

Flavorcon is the Perfect Stage for Power Leaves

As one of the industry's most anticipated events, Flavorcon connects the brightest minds in food science and business innovation. The conference is focused on organoleptic science, cutting-edge ingredient trends, and the latest technologies shaping product development. PLC will be introducing its revolutionary coca extract to key decision-makers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

PLC's participation at Flavorcon 2024 offers attendees exclusive, first-look access to the company's coca extract.

Keynote Speaker - Power Leaves' CEO Pat McCutcheon

In addition to PLC's showcase at Flavorcon, Pat McCutcheon will deliver a keynote address on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, titled "The Future of Sustainable Coca: Innovations in Supply Chain and Ingredient Development."

In his talk, McCutcheon, will explore the unique opportunities PLC's supply chain offers to global manufacturers, emphasizing how ethical sourcing and sustainability can transform the industry. Attendees will gain insights into how PLC is driving innovation in coca production, supply management, and sustainable ingredient practices.

Event Details:

Date : October 8-9, 2024

: October 8-9, 2024 Location : Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ

: Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ Keynote Presentation: Wednesday, October 9, 9:35 AM Eastern Time

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to sustainable and high-quality supply chain, coca ingredients providing enhanced flavor profiles and powerful antioxidant properties, coca ingredients being rich in nutrients, new partnerships, new supply agreements, the integration of new coca ingredient into product development strategies, reshaping the coca market for generations to come, introducing PLC's revolutionary coca extract to key decision-makers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators, and transforming the industry. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, PLC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

