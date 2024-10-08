Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 04:24 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow PowerTitan 2.0 Wins the Storage Product Innovation Award at Solar & Storage Live Awards 2024

BIRMINGHAM, UK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce that its PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage system has won the Storage Product Innovation Award at the Solar & Storage Live Awards 2024. The event, that held in Birmingham on Tuesday 24th of September, first day of the Solar & Storage Live UK 2024 exhibition, is a premier platform for recognizing advancements in the renewable energy and storage sectors.


The PowerTitan 2.0 is a professional integration of Sungrow's power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. It stands out due to its groundbreaking innovations, providing an efficient and with the utmost levels of safety energy storage solution. Sungrow recognizes that developing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) is crucial for grid stability, maximizing renewable energy use, and advancing the energy transition towards a sustainable future. To address these needs, Sungrow has introduced the PowerTitan 2.0, a cutting-edge Liquid-Cooled ESS designed for utility-scale projects. The PowerTitan 2.0 features a fully liquid-cooled design and integrated Power Conversion System (PCS) within a standard 20-foot, 5MWh container. Its modular configuration allows for scalable 10MWh systems, overcoming traditional scalability and efficiency challenges while optimizing CAPEX and OPEX.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Storage Product Innovation Award for our PowerTitan 2.0 at Solar & Storage Live 2024," said Mr. Lewis Jindong Li, President of Sungrow Europe. "This first award for the PowerTitan 2.0 in Europe reflects our commitment to delivering pioneering, efficient, and safe energy storage solutions. Sungrow remains dedicated to supporting the global energy transition while providing unparalleled customer support. We look forward to driving further innovation and along with our partners bridge to a sustainable future."

Sungrow's innovative solution has already begun making an impact in Europe. The first units of the PowerTitan 2.0 have been recently delivered to the 100MW/330MWh energy storage project in Bramley of Penso Power's and BW ESS, while several new contracts have been secured, including a major 230MWh Energy Storage project in Germany by Nofar Energy. These projects highlight the growing demand for advanced energy storage systems that maximize efficiency and minimize operational costs.

For further information on the PowerTitan 2.0 and other cutting-edge energy solutions, visit Sungrow's official website:

https://uk.sungrowpower.com/ProductsHome/20?cid=42

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com

Media Contact: Mina Zhang, mina.zhang@cn.sungrowpower.com

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521685/mmexport1727694657829.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-powertitan-2-0-wins-the-storage-product-innovation-award-at-solar--storage-live-awards-2024--302269439.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.