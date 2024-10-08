Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of TUBEUSD (TUBEUSD) on October 4, 2024. The TUBEUSD/USDT trading pair has been available to users of LBank Exchange.





The Tubes Inscription Cross-Chain Decentralized Exchange aims to revolutionize the inscription ecosystem by solving the liquidity shortage problem and injecting richer liquidity into the market. As the first cross-chain decentralized exchange within the inscription field, Tubes strives to elevate the inscription ecosystem to new heights by providing broader market access and making it easier for people to participate. This mission is underpinned by its decentralized architecture, allowing for smooth interaction between different blockchains and offering liquidity solutions that enhance the overall value of the ecosystem.

Introducing Tubes: Leading the Cross-Chain Liquidity and Digital Payment Revolution

The Tubes Cross-Chain Exchange offers a range of services to enhance user experience, including liquidity staking, mining, decentralized exchange trading, cross-chain protocols, collateral lending, and an inscription launchpad. These comprehensive features empower users to swap assets across chains, participate in liquidity pools, stake their TUBES tokens for rewards, and benefit from seamless cross-chain transactions. With daily trading volumes exceeding $100 million and over 100 inscription tokens added to the platform, Tube is laying the groundwork for a more liquid and efficient inscription ecosystem.

Tubes offers a variety of use cases, including instant crypto swaps across multiple chains, providing liquidity to earn trading fees, and seamless asset transfers through its bridge feature. Users can also engage in perpetual trading without expiration, buy crypto using their preferred currency, and participate in yield farming by staking LP tokens to earn TUBES. Additionally, Tubes provides rewards through staking in pools, offers liquid staking for flexible asset management, supports simple single-sided staking for hassle-free rewards, and allows users to automate liquidity management with the Position Manager.

As an integral part of the Tubes ecosystem, TUBEPAY is an advanced digital financial tool designed to bridge the gap between digital currencies and traditional financial systems. By leveraging its proprietary "Converge Chain" technology, TUBEPAY enables seamless compatibility between different blockchain cryptocurrencies, facilitating global economic connectivity. It empowers users by integrating digital currencies into everyday transactions such as shopping, dining, and entertainment, offering a smooth and comprehensive payment experience. With successful integration into the Mastercard network and plans to expand to Visa, UnionPay, and AMEX, TUBEPAY aims to enhance global payment convenience, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving digital economy.

About TUBEUSD Token

TUBEUSD is the TUBEPAY ecosystem's RWA (Real World Asset) token, backed by tangible assets to provide reliable value. With a total supply of 100 million tokens, TUBEUSD ensures secure and efficient payment solutions, helping to bridge the gap between digital and traditional finance. Users can directly deposit TUBEUSD into TUBEPAY's integrated Mastercard network for easy payments, with future plans to extend this capability to other major global payment systems like Visa and UnionPay. This strategic integration strengthens TUBEUSD's role as a trusted medium for payments and settlements in the expanding digital financial landscape.

