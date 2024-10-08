Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
08.10.2024 06:06 Uhr
Selonterra, Inc.: Selonterra Awarded Second Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selonterra, Inc. (www.selonterra.com), a biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders announces a second grant award of US$2,500,000 from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF).

Selonterra logo

Selonterra focuses on neurodegenerative disorders with strong genetic links, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. We discovered shared common pathways in these disorders leading to cognitive dysfunction in patients. Rooted in these original discoveries, we developed small molecules with the potential to profoundly change Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease therapies.

This new research funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation enables Selonterra to strengthen the link of our novel targets to clinical dysfunctions in Parkinson's disease and to progress our small molecules towards clinical candidates.

"We are very thankful for the continued grant support by The Michael J. Fox Foundation to build on our discoveries to make a meaningful impact on patients with Parkinson's disease," said Roman Urfer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Selonterra.

"Parkinson's disease has a strong genetic component," said Anne Urfer-Buchwalder, PhD, Founder and President of Selonterra. "The presence of shared dysfunctional pathways with other neurodegenerative disorders led us towards a basic common underlying mechanism operational in cognitive impairment. With this new funding we will develop our small molecules to address these challenges for the benefit of Parkinson's disease patients".

"MJFF's funding of therapeutic development is a critical way we work to enable a diverse pipeline of treatments for people with Parkinson's disease," said Brian Fiske, PhD, Chief Scientist, MJFF. "We greatly value our partnership with drug makers to equip them with resources to develop transformative results."

About Selonterra, Inc.

Selonterra, Inc. (www.selonterra.com) pursues transformative approaches to the development of therapies of neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. We harness human genetics, molecular pathway analysis and gene regulatory networks to identify proprietary disease-causing mechanisms and molecular targets, and exploit these to discover effective therapeutics. Selonterra's founders and advisors are scientists and executives with decades of biotech and pharma experience complemented by a global network of collaborator companies.

Investor and Media Contact:
T: (+1) 650 206 7025
E: admin@selonterra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017024/Selonterra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/selonterra-awarded-second-grant-from-the-michael-j-fox-foundation-for-parkinsons-research-302267943.html

