Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) further extends its presence in Turkey, announcing its first duty-free contract win at the brand new Çukurova International Airport. Avolta will make travelers happier through a locally-inspired offering across its 1,000 m2 duty free space within the Departures and Arrivals areas. Recently inaugurated in the southern province of Mersin in Turkey, the new airport services a range of domestic and international destinations, with a capacity of 9 million passengers, enhancing connectivity and supporting tourism and commercial activities in the area.
The new stores draw heavily on local inspiration, aligning with the company's commitment to create a strong sense of place for travelers through a territory-inspired offering. Travelers can shop all the core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics from world-renowned brands, a selection of duty-free wines and spirits, as well as tobacco products, local and international sweets, chocolates, and candies, accessories including fashion items, toys, and unique products of the region.
