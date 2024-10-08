R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

R&S Group informs about intended early redemption of warrants 8 October 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today informs about the occurrence of the trigger event concerning its redeemable warrants which have been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker RSGW since 15 December 2021. According to the terms of the redeemable warrants, upon the occurrence of the trigger event (i.e. shares trading above a certain level during a certain time as specified in the terms of the warrants), the company may provide a notice to early redeem the warrants. This press release is not that notice but simply informs the warrant holders about the occurrence of the trigger event and the possibility of the company to exercise its early redemption option. R&S Group intends to exercise its redemption option within 10 days of this press release in accordance with condition 5(b) of the terms of the warrants to redeem all outstanding redeemable warrants at a redemption price of CHF 0.01 per redeemable warrant. From publication of the redemption option notice until five trading days before the settlement date of the redemption option, warrants may still be exercised, but the exercise price is reduced to CHF 0.0361 per warrant and the number of shares delivered per warrant exercised is reduced to 0.361 shares. Fractions of shares are rounded down and not paid in cash. As of yesterday, 6,108,884 redeemable warrants, corresponding to 92% of the total, have been exercised and converted into 6,108,884 RSGN registered shares, bringing the number of shares outstanding to 36.8 million.

Calendar 31 October 2024 Capital Markets Day 6 March 2025 Trading Update 15 April 2025 Release of full-year results 14 May 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025



Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European and export markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

