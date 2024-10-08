Australia's rooftop solar installation rate has continued to cool for a second consecutive month with national market volumes in September down about 3% on August when 273 MW was installed. From pv magazine Australia Australian households and businesses bolted on almost 265 MW of new rooftop solar last month but the latest data from industry analyst SunWiz shows that the market decreased by about 8 MW in volume month on month from August. SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the slowdown, which comes after rooftop PV installs reached a record 302 MW in July, has seen the national market ...

