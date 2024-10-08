Avaada will set up a wafer-to-module project to support the company's existing PV module plant in Dadri. The factory will also manufacture next-generation batteries and electrolyzers. From pv magazine India Indian renewable energy company Avaada Group has laid the foundation stone for its new manufacturing facility, Avaada Electro, at the Addl. Butibori Industrial Park in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The new facility, part of Avaada's INR 13,650 crore ($1. 4 billion) investment, will house a vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit with production from ingot-wafer to PV cells and modules. It will ...

