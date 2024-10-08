120 years after revolutionizing perfumery, Coty is once again shaping the future of fragrance

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)(Paris:COTY) one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands in fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care is celebrating its 120th anniversary with an exclusive three-day fragrance event in the heart of Paris, the very city where the company was founded in 1904. "Coty: A Fragrance Disruptor since 1904" is a unique multi-sensory experience that will take guests, partners and friends of the house on an immersive journey through the company's rich heritage and unveil its bold vision for the future of fragrance. As a pioneer that revolutionized the world of perfumery in the early 20th century, Coty continues to redefine the future of fragrance through ambitious new technology and expertise.

Coty, the science of a sustainable fragrance (Photo: Business Wire)

Coty CEO Sue Nabi shares, "Building on a strong foundation of 120 years, we are thrilled to unveil our vision for the future of fragrance. Coty is once again at the forefront of shaping the fragrance landscape, solidifying our position as the go-to partner for brands looking to create iconic scents. This exclusive event is a testament to our ability to anticipate and meet consumer needs while fostering growth and innovation in the beauty industry."

Coty Chief Brands Officer, Prestige, Jean Holtzmann adds,"This event showcases our expertise and passion for fragrance as Coty embarks on its next chapter as a beauty leader. Our deep heritage and cutting-edge science continue to push boundaries, exemplified by the innovative Infiniment Coty Paris fragrance brand."

The event is organized into several sections that highlight Coty's groundbreaking journey as a fragrance pioneer, as well as its future aspirations in the category:

Innovative Origins

Beginning in 1904, Coty revolutionized perfumery through its unique blends of synthetic molecules with natural ingredients, producing groundbreaking new scents that transformed the fragrance landscape, opening up exciting new possibilities for perfumers just like adding new colours to a painter's palette.

Through an immersive installation, guests will explore original masterpieces, La Rose Jacqueminot, Ambre Antique, Chypre and how Coty pioneered two of the six major fragrance families: the Amber family and the Chypre family.

Iconic Scents of Today Tomorrow

The journey continues with a look at several icons from the current Coty portfolio. Ck One, Boss Bottled, Burberry Goddess, Chloé Eau de Parfum, to name a few, these groundbreaking scents perfectly captured the essence of their brands and defined the spirit of their time, transforming them into timeless classics.

From the icons of today, guests move on to the Olfactory Studio, where the icons of tomorrow come to life. Here, the full force of Coty's creativity and co-creation is on view through its blending of artistry and cutting-edge technology. The Olfactory Studio brings Coty's vision of the future to life by enabling the fullest expressions of its brands through the finest ingredients and techniques.

A Leader at the Intersection of Art and Science

120 years after it first revolutionized the world of perfumery, Coty remains at the forefront of technological innovation, leading in three key areas:

Performance: Harnessing new scientific discoveries to produce scents with olfactive complexity and long-lasting impact. Emotion: Capturing the most evocative of human emotions in our next generation of visionary scents. Sustainability: Driving responsible production through the use of upcycled ethanol.

Infiniment Coty Paris bridges the Past Ushers in a New Era of Perfumery

In the event's final chapter, Coty bridges its storied past to a new era of perfumery. Infiniment Coty Paris epitomizes Coty's latest and most innovative approach to the future of fragrance creation, blending science, art and emotion.

Launched 120 years after Coty's first groundbreaking fragrance, Infiniment Coty Paris leverages cutting-edge technologies such as the Molecular Aura and EmoChar to push the boundaries of time and emotional impact in a scent.

This fusion positions Coty once again as a pioneer in the next generation of perfumery, carrying forward the visionary spirit that first transformed the world of fragrance over a century ago.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

