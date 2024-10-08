Fluence to provide advanced energy storage systems for Statkraft's Project Zerbst, the largest hybrid solar and storage project in Germany

The 58 MWh battery-based energy storage system will store energy from the solar park when power demand is low and supply energy to the grid when demand is high

This enables a better integration of renewable energy in the power system

It will be the sixth Statkraft project in Europe where Fluence has contributed the battery energy storage system



ERLANGEN, Germany, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) ("Fluence"), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimisation software, will supply and service a 58 MWh battery-based energy storage system to Statkraft for Germany's largest hybrid solar and storage project.

The project in Zerbst, Saxony-Anhalt, will include a 47-megawatt solar park combined with a 16-megawatt battery-based energy storage system. The plant will be the largest hybrid project in Germany, with enough capacity to save around 32,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, according to Statkraft's calculations.

The project was awarded to Statkraft as part of Germany's Innovation Tenders. Organised by the Federal Network Agency, the tenders aim to accelerate the development of hybrid renewable assets to increase sustainability and efficiency across the energy system.

This will be the sixth time that Fluence provides battery technology to Statkraft, Europe's largest renewable energy producer. In addition to the latest project in Germany, the company is delivering and maintaining battery energy storage systems to Statkraft in the UK and Ireland.

Markus Meyer, Managing Director of Fluence Energy GmbH: "The increased focus on deploying renewable energy combined with storage assets is a great opportunity for Germany. Large-scale battery storage systems ensure energy security, limit curtailment, and are a forward-looking solution for the energy system. As a company with German roots and heritage, we are excited to work with our partners on transforming the way we power Germany for a more sustainable future."

Brian Perusse, Vice President Sales & Market Development, EMEA: "We are pleased to be selected again as Statkraft's partner in the delivery, operation, and servicing of high-quality energy storage systems. Building on our joint experience of delivering some of the most innovative projects in the UK and Ireland, we are excited to see Statkraft's latest contribution to the energy transition in Germany."

About Fluence:

Fluence is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Our solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of successful implementations across nearly 50 markets, we are transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

