Developed by Scientists in China, the solar cell reportedly achieved the highest open-circuit voltage ever recorded for an inverted perovksite PV device. The lead carbanion layer was responsible for reducing defects at the interface bewteen the perovskite layer and the electron transport layer. A group of researchers led by the NingboTech University in China has fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell with an interface passivator based on lead carbanion (Pb-C-). Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", in which hole-selective contact p is at the bottom of intrinsic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...