Category Leader Introduces Its Strawberry, Raspberry, Apricot, and Blackcurrant Jam to Retailers for the First Time

GOOD GOOD, a leader in better-for-you, no-added sugar jams, jellies and spreads, is bringing its Strawberry, Raspberry, Apricot and Blackcurrant Jam to Holland and Barrett stores across the United Kingdom. Entering retailer doors for the first time in the UK, GOOD GOOD is thrilled to offer wellness-minded H&B shoppers its fruit-forward, naturally sweetened jams that deliver premium taste and optimal nutrition.

In recent years, attitudes toward low/no-added sugar products have shifted now more than ever consumers are purchasing products that taste delicious and are good for you too. In fact, 79% of global consumers believe that reduced sugar food and beverages are healthier than their sugar-laden counterparts. While the need for sugar reduction is undeniable, health-conscious consumers also expect better-for-you alternatives to excite their taste buds. A pioneer in the no-added sugar movement, GOOD GOOD is committed to meeting these expectations with its decadent jams, jellies and spreads that seamlessly bridge indulgence and nutrition.

"We're so honored to offer shoppers four of our best-selling jams at Holland Barrett, the UK's leading health food retailer," said Gardar Steffanson, CEO Co-Founder of GOOD GOOD. "At GOOD GOOD, we pride ourselves on delivering fruity, full-bodied jams that offer optimal taste and superior nutrition. We know that expanding the availability of low-sugar alternatives simplifies the path to healthier eating habits, and by offering GOOD GOOD's jams at H&B, we aim to empower consumers to make nutritious choices, while indulging in their sweet cravings."

GOOD GOOD's jams are crafted with 33% more fruit than standard jam, and 88% fewer calories. Made with 6g or less naturally occurring sugar per serving, each jam is low glycemic, making it a suitable choice for those mindful of their sugar intake The jams are also keto-friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO certified. Shoppers can check out these four tasty jams on their next trip to H&B:

Raspberry Jam: Made with 50% real raspberries for a naturally rich and vibrant flavor, this jam pairs perfectly with yogurt, waffles, or as a filling for pastries and cakes.

Blackcurrant Jam: Enjoy the ripe, grape-like flavor of Blackcurrant Jam, made with 50% blackcurrants. Spread it on toast or combine it with cranberries to create a decadent holiday sauce our personal favorite!

All four of these jams are available now at Holland and Barrett stores across the United Kingdom for £4.00, and online at https://hollandandbarrett.com/shop/brands/good-good/. For more information and to explore GOOD GOOD's extensive line of no-added sugar jams, jellies, and spreads visit https://uk.goodgoodbrand.com/, or shop on Amazon.

About GOOD GOOD

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland as a natural sweetener company in 2015, the brand set sail for foreign markets with its jam line in 2017. Today, GOOD GOOD is present in 36 countries and available online and in store at over 10,000+ locations. GOOD GOOD's focus since the beginning has been to transcend modern food culture free from added sugar. Every GOOD GOOD product exists to inspire and empower. As a premium food brand, GOOD GOOD innovates products that comprise high quality natural ingredients, with a goal to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you. The brand promises healthful deliciousness, free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.

