FPT Software, a Global leader in IT service providers, and GigaX, an affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a robust digital transformation framework that enhances operational efficiency and sustainability for European businesses.

The two-year partnership will focus on several key areas, including joint go-to-market strategy development, technology collaborations in carbon emissions management, and the sharing of engineering resources. These collaborations target key industries such as automotive, semiconductors, energy, and battery technologies.

The joint efforts in this partnership are anticipated to strengthen both companies' offerings with cutting-edge technological solutions, solidify their market presence, and expand their customer base across Europe.

"FPT Software has been building a robust global partner network, and we are excited to welcome GigaX into this ecosystem. By combining our vast engineering expertise with GigaX's strong track record in digital transformation across high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, energy, and batteries, we are confident in our ability to create a substantial impact in Europe. Together, we aim to tackle critical challenges, including carbon emissions and environmental sustainability," said Tran Van Dung, CEO of FPT Software Europe.

"GigaX has been developing technologies and solutions that enable companies to effectively manage their carbon emissions. By collaborating with FPT Software and combining the strengths of both companies, we expect to uncover valuable business opportunities," said Suk Joo Choi, Managing Director of GigaX.

Entering the European market in 2008, FPT has since established a strong presence in nine countries, driving digital transformation for over 150 leading businesses across industries, including German giants such as E.ON, RWE, Schaeffler, Covestro, Viessmann, and most recently, ebm-papst. The Corporation has also actively expanded its local footprint through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, including the acquisition of RWE IT Slovakia, a subsidiary of European energy giant RWE, in 2014, and French IT consulting firm AOSIS in 2023.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About GigaX

GigaX is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK Inc. C&C, a leading IT Service company in South Korea, and was established to enhance the digital competitiveness of companies across Europe. It provides comprehensive IT Services essential for Digital Transformation to customers in various industries, including Battery, Semiconductor, Energy and Chemicals. Furthermore, it is currently focusing on management of Carbon Emissions through digital technologies such as Data, Digital Twin, Edge IoT, and G.AI. For more information, please visit https://www.giga-x.com/.

