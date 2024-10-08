Officina Stellare and Skyloom Global Corp announce the "Skyloom Europe" Joint Venture, Revolutionizing Optical Communication Technologies, and Services across Europe

In a landmark move within the Space Economy, Officina Stellare, renowned for its expertise in the design and manufacture of high-technology optomechanical system instrumentation across Aerospace, Scientific Research, and Defense sectors, with Skyloom Global Corp, an American pioneer in Space multi-orbit data transport services and laser communication technologies, have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the establishment of a Joint-Venture (JV) named "Skyloom Europe."

Skyloom Europe aims to revolutionize the field of global telecommunication infrastructures through the establishment of a high-throughput production plant in Italy. This facility will focus on the manufacturing of optical communication terminals for advanced encryption techniques utilizing quantum coding (QKD) for airborne and space applications such as multi-orbit satellite network services.

Reflecting on their proven track record, Skyloom Europe's infrastructure will mirror the successful business model and the manufacturing facility, currently operational by Skyloom Global Corp in the USA, which serves both the U.S. Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and a diverse international clientele spanning both commercial and government sectors.

Strategically positioned in the Veneto region, close to Officina Stellare headquarters, the joint venture will leverage mutual engineering and production synergies. Skyloom Europe is set to not only engage in the mass production of existing technologies, but also pioneer in-house R&D initiatives aimed at developing innovative products for secure optical communications. This includes groundbreaking Quantum Communication free-space systems for space and airborne connectivity thanks to the mature QKD technologies already available at Officina Stellare. The venture is poised to meet the burgeoning demands of the global market, such as the market projection of approximately 60,000 terminals by 2031, representing a market value close to 12 billion euros, (according to Euroconsult). This projection is bolstered by the defense sector's interest in secure communications and the expanding need of sub-orbital communications for manned and unmanned aircraft.

Skyloom Europe's commercial strategy is designed to establish itself as a formidable supplier with strong focus on the European markets, significantly strengthening the continental supply chain. With a vision to transition from a product-centric company to a leader in high-performance and secure telecommunications and connectivity services in Europe, Skyloom Europe represents not only a technological and industrial advancement, but also a strategic national asset for Italy and a significant player in the European telecommunications landscape.

The Company will promptly inform the market about the evolution of the process relating to the establishment of the Joint Venture and the signing of the related agreements.

"With great satisfaction, we mark this pivotal moment," states Gino Bucciol, Vice President and Chief of Business Development at Officina Stellare. "This achievement highlights the dynamic growth of the optical communications market and the increasing interest from European governments and institutions, driven by global geopolitical shifts. Skyloom Europe is set to transform airborne and space connectivity across European civil and military sectors. We're boosting security, speed, and accessibility in airborne and satellite communications, addressing crucial needs in sectors like Defense and SATCOM. This JV complements Officina Stellare's ongoing success in the ground optical communications segment."

"As we continue to expand our global footprint in the optical communications market, the formation of Skyloom Europe represents a significant milestone," remarks Eric Moltzau, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Skyloom Global Corp. "The current space internet gold rush provides unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. At Skyloom Global Corp, we are strategically capitalizing on these opportunities to expand our reach and capabilities. Skyloom Europe will leverage our proven expertise to deliver advanced data and broadband connectivity solutions, meeting the critical needs of both commercial and institutional stakeholders in the rapidly evolving space economy."

About Skyloom

Skyloom Global Corp. is a Broomfield, Colorado-based telecommunications innovator founded with the mission to develop, deploy, and operate one of the fundamental pieces of tomorrow's space-based telecommunication infrastructure for the provision of data transport services on a planetary scale. They leverage deep heritage in space optical communications networking technologies to enable real time data transfer so that customers and decision makers can leverage perishable information.

To learn more, please visit: www.skyloom.co

About Officina Stellare

Officina Stellare is an Italian leading name specialized in the design and manufacture of high-technology optomechanical system instrumentation for the Aerospace, Scientific Research, and Defense-related domains. Officina Stellare aims to be the global point of reference for the delivery of integrated engineering systems and solutions that may allow individuals to accelerate knowledge of the Earth and the Universe, improve and make connectivity between people and machines safer and enhance the possibilities of defense and protection of sensitive information and data.

To learn more, please visit: www.officinastellare.com

Contacts:

For further information, press only: lisa.maretto@officinastellare.com and info@skyloom.co