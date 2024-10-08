Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
08.10.2024 09:10 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2024 to be published on October 24, 2024

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
October 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2024 to be published on October 24, 2024

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-September 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference
An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 1:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

You can participate in the live audiocast via following link: https://vaisala.videosync.fi/q3-2024

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID. https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048553

A recording will be available at Vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

?????Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


