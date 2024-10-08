Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Xetra
08.10.24
09:25 Uhr
16,720 Euro
-0,070
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 09:24 Uhr
Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation notice

Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

Pre-Stabilisation notice

October 8, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 500,000,000 11NC10 Callable Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2035

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:non-preferred senior notes, Fixed-tó-Floating interest rate due 2035
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:Maturity 15 October 2035; reset/ call redemption date October 2034, payment date Oct 15, 2024
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:Stabilising Managers:Commerzbank AG Danske BankINGLBBW
Stabilisation period expected to start on:October 8, 2024
Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Frankfurt SE, regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


