Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

October 08, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany

EUR Fixed Rate Notes due 18 October 2027

EUR Fixed Rate Green Notes due 18 October 2035

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 May 2024, supplemented 07 October 2024

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Eurogrid GmbH Guarantor (if any): 50Hertz Transmission GmbH 50 Hertz Offshore GmbH Aggregate nominal amount: 2027 Notes EUR tba 2035 Green Notes EUR tba Description: EUR Fixed Rate Notes due 18 October 2027 EUR Fixed Rate Green Notes due 18 October 2035 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: Debt Issuance Programme, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Payment date 18 October 2024 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA ING Bank N.V. NatWest Markets N.V. Stabilisation period expected to start on: October 08, 2024 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

