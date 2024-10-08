CI Games outlined its updated strategy to 2028 at its H124 results. The strategy focuses on greater efficiencies to produce higher-quality games, while growing its audience base, and includes three major releases, two of which build on existing intellectual property (IP) franchises Lords of the Fallen (LotF) and Sniper Ghost Warrior (SGW). Centralised project management should result in greater efficiencies realised through cross-studio talent sharing and a more player-first focus. The interim results showed the positive contribution from the LotF 2023 release, with 162% revenue growth and a swing back to profitability with an EBITDA margin of 65% (H123: negative 1%). We believe key milestones will be partnership announcements, like the Epic Games deal for Project III, alongside game development updates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...