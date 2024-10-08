New research from Germany shows that the optimal size of residential heat pumps in retrofit buildings can be achieved without factoring in their potential connection to a PV system and related control strategies. An optimal sizing strategy, by contrast, should not neglect electricity price assumptions. Researchers at Germany's RWTH Aachen University have investigated the impact of rooftop PV, controls, and price assumptions on the design of heat pumps (HPs) and thermal energy storage for retrofit buildings and have found that photovoltaics and control strategies have little influence on HP optimal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...