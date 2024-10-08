PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leader in AI-driven research solutions that drive greater efficiency, emphasizes the growing importance of digital marketing in today's business landscape, specifically for scientific product suppliers and distributors. As companies move toward a digital-first approach, Bioz offers critical tools such as Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, designed to boost online engagement and drive sales conversions through objective real-world product validation.

Shift to Digital Marketing

Bioz is Driving the Shift to Digital Marketing

The transition to digital marketing has revolutionized the way suppliers and distributors connect with researchers, making it crucial for companies to invest in their websites and incorporate data-driven solutions. With Bioz, they can display research citations and objective ratings directly on their product pages, ensuring credibility and enhancing trust among customers who rely on validated information for their purchasing decisions.

Daniel Levitt, CEO and co-founder of Bioz, draws from his own experiences to highlight this shift: "Having started my career in sales, I have witnessed firsthand the shift from traditional sales methods to digital-first strategies. Today's customers demand transparency and data-driven decision-making. By integrating Bioz, scientific product suppliers and distributors can meet those demands, showcasing reliable citation data directly on their websites. This transformation is not just about driving sales; it's about building lasting customer trust."

Bioz Badges are customer-facing widgets that display research citations from peer-reviewed and preprint publications, providing critical insights into product usage and performance. This allows researchers to see real-world examples of how a product has been used in scientific studies, building trust and validating purchasing decisions. Similarly, Bioz Content Hubs serve as central repositories of research articles, allowing researchers to easily access comprehensive product information.

By investing in these digital tools from Bioz, suppliers can retain website visitors and increase sales conversion by providing the transparency and data that customers need to make confident decisions.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide researchers toward the most validated products. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion on product supplier websites.

