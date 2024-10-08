Scientists have designed a new building-integrated PV system that uses 30 mm of phase change material on each side of the wall. The array reportedly achieved superior thermoelectric coupling performance compared to reference BIPV systems without PCM. Researchers from China have designed a novel building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) system that integrates a layer of phase change material (PCM) on each side of the wall. Dubbed double-PCM BIPV composite envelope (BIPV-dPCM), the new system was experimentally validated via a numerical model and was compared to reference systems. Per the results, ...

