IRIS Software Group: IRIS launches new Practice in a Box solution to empower accountancy practices

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group, a leading global software provider of accounting, edtech, payroll and HR solutions, has launched Practice in a Box: a new, all-in-one solution designed to simplify accountancy firms' workflows and allow them to grow more profitably.

Built on the powerful IRIS Elements cloud-based accountancy platform, Practice in a Box combines essential accountancy services into one seamless and easy-to-use bundle. For newly established firms, it simplifies essential tasks like compliance, tax filing, and practice management. For existing firms, Practice in a Box streamlines the transition from desktop to cloud, eliminating inefficiencies and freeing up valuable time for accountants to focus on delivering high-value services to their clients.

IRIS' Practice in a Box helps accounting practices and firms maximise their potential and improve client satisfaction through five distinct features-all managed from one user-friendly dashboard:

Comprehensive onboarding and compliance tools ensure all aspects of client and practice onboarding are handled efficiently, including Anti Money Laundering compliance.

ensure all aspects of client and practice onboarding are handled efficiently, including Anti Money Laundering compliance. Integrated practice management helps streamline practice operations, from tax and income management to record-keeping and client communication.

helps streamline practice operations, from tax and income management to record-keeping and client communication. Tailored outsourcing services allow practices to delegate tasks and focus on core activities.

allow practices to delegate tasks and focus on core activities. Integrated Microsoft 365 suite enables seamless collaboration and productivity with the latest Microsoft 365 tools.

enables seamless collaboration and productivity with the latest Microsoft 365 tools. Modern website creation with built-in encryption capabilities and SEO optimisation helps practices build an online presence, while ensuring security and accessibility.

With Practice in a Box, firms can select the features that best fit their needs-for a solution tailored specifically to their business.

Mark Chambers, Managing Director of Accountancy at IRIS Software Group, said: "With the increasing complexity of managing an accounting practice, it's crucial for firms to have access to a solution that simplifies operations while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Practice in a Box is designed to combine all the necessary tools in one place, enabling practices to thrive in a highly competitive market by focusing on what they do best: serving their clients and growing their businesses."

"IRIS has always been committed to providing innovative solutions that help our customers stay ahead of industry changes and demands. This industry-first is the culmination of our extensive experience and deep understanding of the challenges faced by accounting practices, with Practice in a Box offering a one-stop solution that is both comprehensive and easy to implement."

For more information about IRIS' new Practice in a Box solution, please visit: https://www.iris.co.uk/l/practice-in-a-box/.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides innovative software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organizations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on work that drives value. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organizations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

Known for being the "official supporter of accountants and bookkeepers," IRIS' accountancy solutions are used by over 24,000 accountancy small, medium and large firms, including 93 of the top 100 UK accountancy firms. IRIS is also the largest third-party online filer with the UK government.

IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognized as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk, or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2376347/4953695/Iris_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iris-launches-new-practice-in-a-box-solution-to-empower-accountancy-practices-302269327.html