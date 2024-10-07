PROCEPT BioRobotics Received U.S. FDA Approval to Initiate Pivotal Randomized Clinical Study for Prostate Cancer

A Prospective, Randomized, Multicenter Study Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of Aquablation Therapy in Men with Grade Group 1 to 3 Localized Prostate Cancer



Represents Potential Paradigm Shift in How Urologists Might Treat Localized Prostate Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the "Company"), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a pivotal Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial comparing Aquablation therapy to radical prostatectomy. The Company also recently received Breakthrough Device Designation to investigate the use of Aquablation therapy for prostate cancer. Breakthrough Device Designation is awarded in exceptional cases, expediting the review of novel therapies that can improve the lives of people with life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

The trial, known as WATER IV PCa, is a global multicenter, prospective, randomized clinical study assessing the safety and efficacy of Aquablation therapy compared to radical prostatectomy in men with Grade Group 1 to 3 localized prostate cancer. The study will enroll up to 280 patients at up to 50 centers and follow them for 10 years. There is a co-primary endpoint based on morbidity evaluated at the six-month follow-up. Longer-term follow-up focuses on both the reduction in treatment related harm and oncologic events.

"WATER IV PCa, a unique and thoughtful trial design focusing on harm reduction by using Aquablation as first line treatment in comparison to radical prostatectomy, could potentially change the way urologists treat localized prostate cancer for millions of men," said, Inderbir Gill, MD, founding executive director of USC Urology, part of Keck Medicine of USC and chairman, Catherine & Joseph Aresty Department of Urology, Keck School of Medicine of USC. "It is exciting to see that the FDA approved an IDE after a prompt and thorough review of the trial design, and we look forward to seeing the results of the forthcoming trial and are hopeful about the possibilities of this novel technology."

"A significant opportunity exists to improve safety and quality of life outcomes for men needing treatment for prostate cancer. We believe Aquablation therapy has the ability to become a first line treatment for localized prostate cancer. Initiating a randomized trial against radical prostatectomy is the first big step in pursuing a prostate cancer specific indication- which no other energy-based treatment has today," said Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics.

About Aquablation Therapy

Aquablation therapy is the first and only ultrasound guided, robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet for the treatment of BPH. The system's real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient's unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted, and controlled fashion.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM and HYDROS Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

