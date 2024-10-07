Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JJ7B | ISIN: US1976411033 | Ticker-Symbol: 64H
Frankfurt
08.10.24
08:04 Uhr
14,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60015,20011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2024 22:48 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger of Freehold Bank Into Columbia Bank

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBK) (the "Company"), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank, announced today the completion of the merger of Freehold Bank with and into Columbia Bank, effective as of October 5, 2024. Prior to the bank merger, Freehold Bank and Columbia Bank were held and operated as separate subsidiaries of the Company.

In connection with the completion of the bank merger, James H. Wainwright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freehold Bank, was appointed to the Board of Directors of Columbia Bank.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 68 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.

Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.