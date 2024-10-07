Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: 882839 | ISIN: CA2649011095 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DUA
Frankfurt
08.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,985 Euro
-0,035
-3,43 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2024 23:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Dundee Corporation Completes Sale of 8,000 Shares of TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for Proceeds of US$1 Million

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Company" or "Dundee") announces that further to the news release disseminated on September 26, 2024, it has now received the requisite board approval from TauRX Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("TauRx") for the sale of 8,000 shares to a private investor at a price of US$125 per share for proceeds to the Company of US$1,000,000. The transaction has now been completed. Dundee continues to hold 1,007,008 shares of TauRx.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee Corporation's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Dundee Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


