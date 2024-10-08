Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Collaborates with True North Computing to Deliver Advanced Microgrid Solutions for Cryptocurrency Mining Operations

Irvine, CA., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies , Inc. ("CETY") (Nasdaq: CETY), a clean energy manufacturing and services company offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-size projects in North America, Europe, and Asia, has signed a memorandum of understanding with True North Computation, Inc. (TNC), a premier bitcoin mining company, to deliver advanced microgrid solutions for their datacenters and cryptocurrency mining operations.



TNC is a well-established leader in the cryptocurrency mining sector, recognized for its focus on efficiency and environmental sustainability. This collaboration will empower TNC to optimize its energy consumption and improve the environmental impact of its mining operations by integrating CETY's advanced microgrid solutions. CETY's technology will reduce TNC's energy costs through fully integrated power generation, energy storage, heat recovery , and energy management systems, delivering long-term savings in a 20MW microgrid application within the U.S. CETY and its affiliates will provide comprehensive engineering, procurement, and management services for this project.

CETY's solutions offer the following key benefits to crypto mining operations:

Reduce emissions from mining activities.

Increase uptime and ensure continuous, reliable operations.

Utilize an advanced energy management system to boost efficiency and lower operational costs.

Lower overall maintenance costs, contributing to long-term operational savings.

"We are thrilled to partner with True North Computing to provide tailored microgrid solutions that meet the unique demands of crypto mining," said Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and environmentally friendly energy solutions that support the growth and productivity of high-energy-demand industries like cryptocurrency mining."

Microgrids are transforming the way energy is managed, particularly for high-demand operations such as AI datacenters and Bitcoin mining. These innovative systems provide localized power generation that can operate independently or alongside the main grid, ensuring uninterrupted power and increased operational resilience. With CETY's advanced microgrid technologies, TNC will benefit from tailored solutions that not only enhance energy efficiency and reliability but also reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

"We are excited to collaborate with Clean Energy Technologies , Inc. to enhance the energy efficiency and sustainability of our mining operations," said Bruno Lauducer, CEO of TNC. "CETY's expertise in microgrid solutions will enable us to achieve greater operational efficiency and reduce our environmental impact."

About True North Computation Group

True North Computation Group (TNC) is a leading cryptocurrency mining company dedicated to achieving operational excellence and sustainability. TNC leverages cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to maintain its position at the forefront of the bitcoin mining industry.

For more information, visit https://www.tncgroup.ca

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CETY." For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.