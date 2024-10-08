Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
08.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Ignitis grupe: Ignitis Group provides EUR 4 million to restore Ukraine's electricity generation capacity

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that it has allocated EUR 4 million in financial humanitarian aid to Ukraine. These funds will be used to acquire equipment that will create additional 120 MW of electricity generation capacity in the war-torn country. It is estimated that this capacity will ensure electricity supply to approximately 420 thousand Ukrainian households and contribute to the restoration of vital functions.

The funds will be directed to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, coordinated by the Energy Community Secretariat, an international organisation dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The agreement between the Group and Energy Community was signed on 7 October.

Due to the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, information on specific facilities and equipment to be acquired in specific territories is confidential.

Since the beginning of the war, Ignitis Group and its companies have been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including equipment necessary for electricity networks and energy production.

The Group reminds that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2023 (link), adopted a resolution to allocate EUR 12 million for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, in accordance with the requirements and procedures laid down in the legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania.

Information on further aid will be updated regularly on the Group's website (link).

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Laura Beganskiene
+370 654 24958
laura.beganskiene@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


