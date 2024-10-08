Xybion Digital Inc.: Xybion Launches Xybion LIMS 10.0: A Modern SaaS LIMS Bringing Improved Functionalities and Efficiencies for All Labs Across Industries

PRINCETON, NJ and ALDERMASTON, READING and BERKSHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Xybion, a global, AI-enabled, integrated labs, LIMS and QMS company, proudly announces the launch of Xybion LIMS 10.0. Building on over 200 customer implementations, and the knowledge and experience of Autoscribe Informatics in LIMS and ELN software, combined with Xybion's over forty years of experience in building life sciences SaaS R&D LIMS and QMS software, Xybion LIMS 10.0 represents a major milestone in the LIMS industry. Xybion LIMS 10.0 presents users with a modern look and feel that provides an intuitive and user-friendly digital workspace. This flexible platform is integrated with a powerful Xybion QMS system allowing companies to rapidly digitize laboratory processes, accelerate tests, study timelines, and laboratory throughput, while enabling full compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 requirements and various global regulatory agencies including US FDA, EMA, Eudra, and TGA.

Key Features of Xybion LIMS:

Xybion LIMS features a modern, user-friendly design with streamlined navigation and improved accessibility.

Fully functional out of the box LIMS with the flexibility for easy configuration by the LIMS users

Xybion LIMS offers configurable solutions for various industries and functions, including life sciences, manufacturing, oil and gas, water testing, veterinary science, environmental, biobank management and stability studies. Systems are integrated to meet specific industry needs, underscoring Xybion's commitment to delivering configured bespoke, high-value solutions.

The solution is a comprehensive, fully featured LIMS that supports complex laboratory workflows and sample management as well as providing additional functionality required for running integrated laboratory operations including: Instrument calibration and maintenance. Ensures that instruments and equipment are correctly maintained and calibrated. Inventory management. Manages stocks of reagents and consumables used by the organization. Competency management. Tracks and manages the training and competencies of laboratory personnel. Storage management. Defines storage facilities, including fridges and freezers, together with associated shelves and racks etc. as well managing what can be stored in each respective location. . Chain of custody and full audit trail. Provides a full record of all actions carried out on samples, as well as recording all changes and who carried out the actions and when. Runsheets and QC samples. Supports the definition and management of runsheets and instrument worklists together with associated QC samples. CAPA management. Corrective and preventative action management for tracking and resolving identified and reported issues. Controlled document management. Manages the distribution of controlled documents within the organization.

The sophisticated software architecture supports seamless upgrades, that easily maintain existing functionalities therefore reducing the need for manual intervention and increasing efficiency.

A new plate management solution has been introduced, allowing for the management of 96 well plates and similar configurations, improving the organization and allowing for the tracking of plate-based experiments.

The advanced Bioanalytical System includes additional statistical calculations and data processing functions to support complex workflows.

Integration into Xybion's existing comprehensive suite of solutions offers further improved functionality and efficiencies.

Xybion LIMS creates a robust LIMS platform-based solution that modernizes the user interface, enhances the researchers experience, improves operational oversight, and accelerates laboratory throughput. Clients will experience cutting-edge, user-friendly design and functionality that redefines LIMS capabilities and streamlines laboratory operations.

"The introduction of Xybion LIMS is a testament to the strength of the Autoscribe 10.0 platform, our vision and global capabilities with hundreds of client implementations to transform laboratory operations into the gold standard of operational efficiency. With combined AI-driven advanced analytics and decision support, Xybion LIMS represents the pinnacle of this vision, offering unprecedented efficiency and usability to our customers," said Jason Jones, SVP and General Manager of Xybion LIMS. "We have engineered a robust and intuitive LIMS solution with the flexibility to meet the dynamic needs of modern laboratories."

"At Xybion, we are committed to excellence and innovation in all our solutions. The release of Xybion LIMS marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating smarter, more efficient laboratories around the world," said Dr. Pradip Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion. "Xybion LIMS is more than a technological breakthrough; it's about making our clients' lives easier and their laboratories digitized for faster and more impactful outcomes. With state-of-the-art features and an intuitive design, Xybion LIMS sets a new standard for laboratory operations."

About Xybion

Xybion is an AI Enabled global SaaS company dedicated to helping companies and organizations in life sciences, health and other regulated industries to digitize operating processes, solve business problems while improving compliance and accelerating laboratory operations. Through intelligently designed R&D, LIMS and QMS systems, we help companies become more efficient, reduce costs, and manage compliance, regulatory adherence, and risk. Serving more than 350 customers in 35 countries, we have the global scale, local support, and deep industry expertise to help companies in life sciences, healthcare, biobanking, veterinary, environmental and water, food and beverage and government. Every day, our clients leverage our expertise to evolve into the most modern and efficient, compliant digital workplaces.

Our unique, award winning, patented solutions focus on preclinical research and development helping enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug, device and tests development into approved medicines. We help automating laboratory operations in manufacturing and other testing laboratories across regulated industries, getting faster approvals of novel pharmaceuticals and therapies, create AI-driven laboratory solutions, regulatory compliance, quality management, predictive compliance, and systems validation. Since its founding in 1977, Xybion has supported all the top 20 global life sciences companies and contract research and testing Laboratories through software, services, and consulting.

