There are thousands of extraordinarily good pumped hydro energy storage sites around the world with extraordinarily low capital cost. When coupled with batteries, the resulting hybrid system has large energy storage, low cost for both energy and power, and rapid response. Storage is a solved problem. In 2023, twice as much solar generation capacity was installed as all other generation technologies combined. The future of energy generation is solar photovoltaics with support from wind energy, and energy storage to balance the intermittency of wind and solar. At a minimum, overnight energy storage ...

