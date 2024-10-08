Virometix AG, a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of fully synthetic vaccines to generate targeted and protective immune responses against infectious diseases and cancer today announces the appointment of Christina Ackermann as Chairwoman and Tim Ramdeen as a new member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Ackermann brings over 27 years of legal and management experience within the healthcare industries. Mr. Ramdeen has nearly a decade of experience in private equity, hedge fund investing, and capital markets.

Christina Ackermann and Tim Ramdeen have led clinical and commercial companies through product development, growth, and commercialization while raising significant capital. Christina Ackermann succeeds Harry Welten, who resigns after six years on the Board of Directors.

"Christina and Tim are exceptional leaders. Their broad expertise across commercial and legal affairs as well as their network among investors will be key as we prepare for the next development steps of our serotype-independent vaccine candidates," said Anna Sumeray, CEO of Virometix. "We look forward to working with Christina and Tim and we will greatly benefit from their business acumen and broad networks as we advance our pipeline towards the next key milestones. I would like to thank Harry for his dedication and guidance as Chair over the last five years."

Christina Ackermann brings over 27 years of legal and management experience across the pharmaceutical, device, and consumer products industries. Ms. Ackermann was instrumental in establishing various global legal functions, strategic initiatives, and transactions at Bausch Lomb, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and DuPont. She currently serves as a non-executive member of the boards of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA), Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ: OCS), and private boards/NGOs. Ms. Ackermann holds a Post Graduate Diploma in EC Competition Law from King's College at the University of London, UK, and an LLB from Queen's University, Kingston, Canada.

Tim Ramdeen has nearly a decade of experience in private equity, hedge fund investing, capital markets, and company formation. Since 2022, Mr. Ramdeen has been the founder and managing partner of Dharma Capital Advisors. Mr. Ramdeen currently serves as a non-executive member of the boards of Onconetix Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) and Entero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTO). He received his B.S. in Biology from Temple University. Additionally, Mr. Ramdeen earned his MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business.

About Virometix

Virometix AG is a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of fully synthetic vaccines to generate targeted and protective immune responses against infectious diseases and cancer. There is a considerable medical need for vaccines to combat infectious as well as a number of chronic human diseases, including cancer. Rational molecular design, chemical synthesis and Virometix' proprietary "Synthetic Virus-Like Particle" platform technology allow for the rapid production and optimization of vaccine candidates with the potential to demonstrate superior properties in terms of safety, efficacy, ease and cost of manufacturing and stability.

