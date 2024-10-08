Adastra, a leading data and analytics company, today announced the opening of two new locations in India and Colombia, as part of its commitment to global expansion and leveraging local expertise. These new offices are set to strengthen Adastra's position as a frontrunner in providing top-tier data management services by tapping into the rich talent pools of the Asia-Pacific and South American regions.

Pavel Kysela, COO at Adastra stated, "At Adastra, we believe in the power of local expertise. By establishing our presence in India and Colombia, we're tapping into a rich vein of talent, upskilling local professionals, and positioning ourselves to deliver even more comprehensive and nuanced data solutions to our clients around the world."

"With the opening of our presence in India and Colombia, we are strategically positioned to offer our services across key global time zones, ensuring that our clients in North America and Europe benefit from seamless and effective delivery. This is a game-changer in how we deliver our services," said Nick Shopov, CEO Global Delivery at Adastra.

Adastra India

Marking a significant milestone, Adastra India, situated in Pune, Maharashtra, represents a strategic expansion within the Asia-Pacific area. Officially established in 2024, Adastra India aims to harness local talent for delivering sophisticated projects in Europe and North America. Specializing in a spectrum of services such as Cloud Data Engineering, Cloud Managed Services, Data Analytics and AI, Adastra India is positioned to make a substantial impact on the global stage.

Adastra Colombia

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its service offerings in North America, Adastra has also established a robust presence in Colombia. With operations starting in 2022, Adastra Colombia is set to leverage South America's talent to support Adastra's business across the US and Canada. Specializing in Azure Cloud, AWS Cloud, GCP Cloud, Data Analytics, and AI, Adastra Colombia ensures services are delivered in North American time zones to meet client needs effectively and efficiently.

Adastra's commitment to both India and Colombia not only signify a strategic move towards harnessing international talent, but also opens new opportunities for organizations that have specific resource procurement approvals from these countries. By offering services from India and Colombia, Adastra is now poised to cater to a wider array of clients, further enhancing its capability to deliver high-quality IT solutions.

Both locations are staffed with professionals aligned to Adastra's core capabilities, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation and service excellence. These teams are composed of highly skilled individuals in the field of data management, analytics and AI, all dedicated to providing solutions that align with customer needs and global market demands.

See our open opportunities:

Adastra India: https://adastracorp.com/careers/india/

Adastra Colombia: https://adastracorp.com/careers/colombia/

