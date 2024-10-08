Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of DSV A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 9 October 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060079531 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 214,000,000 shares (DKK 214,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 26,444,523 shares (DKK 26,444,523) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 240,444,523 shares (DKK 240,444,523) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1,410.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3415 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66