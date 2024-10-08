OX2 AB: Roshan Saldanha new Chief Financial Officer at OX2

OX2 has appointed Roshan Saldanha, the new Chief Financial Officer at OX2. He will take on his position in April 2025 and be a member of the Leadership Team at OX2.

Roshan Saldanha brings nearly 25 years of financial experience to OX2, from several different industries and listed companies. He currently holds the position as Chief Financial Officer at Sinch, a global cloud communications platform. Before that he held several leadership positions at Tele2 Group, among them as CFO for Tele2 Sweden. He has also previously had assignments for international firms like Arthur Andersen, Citibank and Kinnevik Group.

"I am happy to welcome Roshan to OX2. We are in very exciting times where the great shift towards a sustainable future is picking up speed and we see interesting opportunities in many of our markets. Roshan's experience from leading growth journeys from a financial perspective will be highly relevant for OX2 in the coming years," says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

"I'm excited to join OX2 at this pivotal moment. The company is entering a new stage as a company in the EQT portfolio with the ambition to transform to an independent power producer. At the same time, we see innovation driving the clean power transition. OX2 is well-positioned to be a leader in this transition, as a fully integrated renewables developer and asset owner, delivering sustainable energy solutions for the future," says Roshan Saldanha.

As previously announced CFO Johan Rydmark who has decided to leave the company will remain in his position until April 2025.

