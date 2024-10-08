Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Interim Results Presentation - 18 November 2024

8 October 2024

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Interim Results Presentation

The Company announces that Chris Clothier (Co-Chief Investment Officer) and Emma Moriarty (Portfolio Manager) of CG Asset Management, the Company's Investment Manager, will be hosting a presentation to discuss the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024, via the London Stock Exchange's Sparklive webcasting service on Monday 18 November 2024 at 11.00 UK time.?

The event, to be introduced by Katie Forbes (Head of Investor Relations for Capital Gearing Trust), will provide an overview of the Company's financial performance, strategic updates, and market outlook, followed by a Q&A session with the presenters.

Investors and potential investors are invited to sign up for the event via the following link:

https://sparklive.lseg.com/CapitalGearingTrust/events/8851ba81-6474-471c-b6d7-019ccc5498ef/capital-gearing-trust-interim-results-presentation

Questions can be submitted at any time before or during the live presentation.

