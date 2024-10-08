Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Interim Results Presentation - 18 November 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
8 October 2024
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
Interim Results Presentation
The Company announces that Chris Clothier (Co-Chief Investment Officer) and Emma Moriarty (Portfolio Manager) of CG Asset Management, the Company's Investment Manager, will be hosting a presentation to discuss the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024, via the London Stock Exchange's Sparklive webcasting service on Monday 18 November 2024 at 11.00 UK time.?
The event, to be introduced by Katie Forbes (Head of Investor Relations for Capital Gearing Trust), will provide an overview of the Company's financial performance, strategic updates, and market outlook, followed by a Q&A session with the presenters.
Investors and potential investors are invited to sign up for the event via the following link:
https://sparklive.lseg.com/CapitalGearingTrust/events/8851ba81-6474-471c-b6d7-019ccc5498ef/capital-gearing-trust-interim-results-presentation
Questions can be submitted at any time before or during the live presentation.
Contact details:
CG Asset Management
Investment Manager
IR@CGAsset.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3906 1649
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
info@frostrow.com
Tel: + 44 (0) 20 3709 8734