Japan's regions celebrated through series of events at Japan House London this autumn

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This autumn, as part of Japan House London's Spotlight on Local Japan series celebrating Japan's regional diversity, audiences have the opportunity to learn more about the prefectures of Wakayama, Toyama, Aichi, Shiga and Tokyo in a series of engaging talks and workshops, rarely available in the UK. Highlights include workshops on making umeshu (a liqueur made from a type of Japanese plum or apricot), a futon-making demonstration and performances from regional Japanese festivals.

Saturday 12 October, 13:00-14:00

Wakayama Prefecture - Umeshu Liqueur and Umeboshi Pickles Talk & Tasting session

Wakayama Prefecture - Liqueur and Pickles Talk & Tasting session Saturday 12 October, 17:00-18:00; Sunday 13 October, 13:00-14:00

Wakayama Prefecture - Making Umeshu Workshops

Wakayama Prefecture - Making Workshops Wednesday 6 November, 11:00-12:00, 14:00-15:00

Toyama Prefecture - Making Chopsticks with Raden (Mother-of-Pearl Inlay) Workshops

Toyama Prefecture - Making Chopsticks with (Mother-of-Pearl Inlay) Workshops Wednesday 6 November, 18:30-19:30

Toyama Prefecture - Takaoka Shikki (Lacquerware) and Raden - Talk & Demonstration

Toyama Prefecture - Takaoka Shikki (Lacquerware) and Raden - Talk & Demonstration 14-17 November, various times

Aichi Prefecture: Talks, workshops and demonstrations on making futon with Niwa Futon

Aichi Prefecture: Talks, workshops and demonstrations on making with Niwa Futon Friday 29 November, 18:00-18:30

Otsu Matsuri Festival Experience from Shiga Prefecture

Otsu Matsuri Festival Experience from Shiga Prefecture Saturday 30 November, 13:30-17:00

Otsu Matsuri Festival Experience from Shiga Prefecture

Otsu Matsuri Festival Experience from Shiga Prefecture Early December, various times

Craft workshops, talks and demonstrations from Tokyo Prefecture





On Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October, Japan House London welcomes guests from Wakayama Prefecture for a talk exploring the culture and cultivation of ume in Wakayama followed by a tasting of ume products including umeshu liqueur and umeboshi pickles. They will also deliver workshops, during which guests will make their own umeshu using Wakayama ume.

On Wednesday 6 November, guests can discover more about Toyama Prefecture by taking part in a workshop where they can decorate chopsticks with raden (mother-of-pearl) inlay. There will also be a talk and demonstration event introducing Takaoka shikki (lacquerware) and raden.

On Thursday 14 November, Japan House London hosts a live-streamed talk, during which Niwa Takuya, a fifth-generation futon craftsperson, introduces the cultural background, history and current usage of futon and demonstrates how to make a futon. There will then be a series of hands-on workshops where guests can make a zabuton (small cushion for sitting on) on 15 and 16 November, and a drop-in demonstration on Sunday 17 November.

Towards the end of November, audiences can discover Shiga Prefecture through a livestreamed talk on the history of Otsu festival accompanied by a short performance of hayashi festival music. Short performances of hayashi festival music will be repeated throughout the day on 30 November for drop-in visitors, preceded by a short introduction to instruments such as the kane (percussion instrument). On the evening of 29 November, there will be a yomiya celebration with a lantern display and pop-up performances of hayashi music in front of the Japan House London building.

In December, a series of events will introduce the lesser-known face of Tokyo as a city of craft. Guests will have the opportunity to discover the 42 designated traditional crafts and discover Tokyo tourist destinations outside of the mainstream routes.

Tickets are available from the Japan House London website and are usually released 2-3 weeks ahead of time.

The programme is supported by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and aims to shine a spotlight on lesser-known aspects of Japan's regions across diverse fields including art, craft, design, manufacturing, food, innovation and technology. Guidelines for the programme can be found here.

Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. This year, Japan House London marks six years of bringing the best of Japan to the UK and beyond.

