Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 12:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tea of a Kind: TOAK Adds Functional Hydration Line Oasis+ to Product Suite

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Today, Vessl, Inc. announced the introduction of TOAK Oasis+, a new functional hydration beverage line. TOAK Oasis+ is now available for purchase as a 24-pack cap variety pack that features all three new flavors: Key Lime, Tangerine, and Strawberry Lemonade.

Oasis+

Oasis+
24-pk Cap Variety Pack



Simply twist an Oasis+ closure onto a TOAK reusable bottle filled with drinking water for a deliciously refreshing dose of hydration. Each cap is packed with electrolytes and a burst of fresh, natural flavors without any sugar, carbs or calories.

TOAK Oasis+ features the patented Vessl® closure and delivery device, which helps preserve natural ingredients without the use of artificial preservatives and maintain the freshness of ingredients until the point of use.

About TOAK

TOAK is on a mission to reinvent the way customers enjoy their favorite drinks with Vessl®'s cutting-edge flavor cap technology. These innovative caps make staying refreshed and healthy easier than ever. Just attach a cap to your reusable bottle, twist it open, and watch as fresh ingredients mix instantly to create a perfectly blended drink.

TOAK offers three lines of products designed to suit every taste profile. Tea of a Kind Originals offer refreshing teas and invigorating yerba mates. For an added boost, TOAK Torch Energy drinks bring bold, energizing flavors to fuel your day, while Oasis+ Water Enhancers provide a revitalizing twist with electrolytes for improved hydration. Whether you're at the gym, in the office, or on the go, TOAK's lineup is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, combining convenience with quality.

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately-owned company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and is on a mission to redefine eCommerce and challenge the disposable bottle paradigm. The company holds the exclusive global rights to the patented Vessl® closure and delivery device, designed to infuse concentrated ingredients at the point of use. By storing ingredients in an oxygen-depleted, UV-protected, and pressurized closure, Vessl helps preserve freshness and extend shelf life without resorting to artificial preservatives.

Vessl's innovative closure and delivery device is used with its flagship brand TOAK, and also on a diverse range of third-party applications worldwide, including The Glenlivet's Twist and Mix Cocktails by Pernod Ricard and Minel by Suntory. Potential applications include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, household cleaning products, and beyond. For further inquiries, please contact Vessl COO Daniel Montoya at (949) 678-7338 or daniel@vesslinc.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Montoya
COO
info@vesslinc.com

SOURCE: Vessl, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.